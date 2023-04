Semien went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

Semien knocked a two-run double during the Rangers' four-run second inning and later added an RBI single in the sixth. It was his second straight game with a double and five consecutive outings with no extra-base knocks. Semien is slashing .231/.244/.359 with six RBI and a 9:1 K:BB through 41 plate appearances.