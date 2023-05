Semien went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-3 win over Colorado.

Semien, who currently has an 11-game hit streak, has reached base safely in 19 consecutive games, during which the second baseman is 27-for-79 (.342) with nine extra-base hits, 15 RBI and 19 runs. The Rangers' leadoff hitter ranks second in MLB in runs (43) and sixth in RBI (38) while maintaining career highs in average and OBP.