Semien went 4-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 12-3 loss to the Astros.

Semien was the only Ranger to get comfortable in this contest versus Justin Verlander and the Astros. Semien hit solo shots in the first and eighth innings and added an RBI single in the fifth to account for all of Texas' runs. The second baseman had gone 11 games without a homer and 13 without a steal prior to Wednesday. For the season, he's at a strong .277/.350/.463 slash line with 22 long balls, 14 thefts, 85 RBI and 104 runs scored through 139 contests.