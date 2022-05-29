Semien went 1-for-4 with two walks, a home run, a second run scored and five RBI in Saturday's 11-4 win over the A's.

It took 44 games, but Semien finally connected on his first homer as a Ranger as he launched a fifth-inning grand slam off Jacob Lemoine. The 31-year-old seemed to be feeling the pressure of his huge contract to begin the season, but Semien's looked more like his usual self lately, batting .317 (13-for-41) over the last 10 games with three steals, five runs and eight RBI.