Semien woke up with a swollen wrist Saturday morning after being hit by a pitch in Friday's 6-5 loss to Toronto, and he'll undergo X-rays Saturday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Semien is out of the lineup Saturday for the first time since mid-April, and it's now known his absence is due to a wrist injury stemming from a HBP that occurred in the second inning of Friday's contest. Although Semien finished the game, he's now dealing with swelling and will undergo further testing. Should he miss time, Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran would be in line for starts at second base.