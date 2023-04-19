Semien went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer, two walks and two runs scored in Tuesday's 12-2 win over the Royals.

Semien has now homered in three straight games after he sent a towering three-run blast to left field and is up to four total on the year. He's been in a nice groove at the plate, slashing .333/.415/.667 with 13 RBI, 12 runs and a 5:4 BB:K over his last nine games. The power wasn't as evident a year ago after it took him 43 games to hit his first home run but he's certainly found his power stroke and will look to keep things going.