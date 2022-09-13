Semien went 3-for-4 with a triple, a two-run home run and an additional run and RBI in a 10-6 loss to the Marlins in the second game of Monday's doubleheader.

Semien gave the Rangers a brief 3-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning with his 22nd homer, but Texas relievers gave it all back and then some in the bottom of the frame. The second baseman endured a rough couple of months to start his career in Texas (.524 OPS through June 1), but Semien has an .825 OPS over 92 games since June 2, bashing 21 of his 22 home runs since then.