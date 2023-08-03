Semien went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a walk and three total runs Wednesday in an 11-1 rout of the White Sox.

Semien began a big offensive day for the Rangers with a leadoff single in the first inning, and he subsequently came around to score on Corey Seager's two-run blast. Semien crossed home plate twice more in the rout, including on his own two-run homer in the sixth inning. The second baseman ranks third in the majors with 86 runs scored on the campaign, and he should continue to thrive in that area while batting leadoff for one of the league's top offenses. Semien has added a .278/.346/.454 slash line, 16 homers, 27 doubles, 68 RBI and nine thefts through 108 contests in an all-around solid season.