Semien went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Angels.

Semien has turned up the power in the final week of the season, clubbing four homers over his last four games. He's up to 29 long balls on the year, one shy of reaching the 30-homer mark for the third time in his career. The second baseman has added a .278/.350/.482 slash line with 99 RBI, 121 runs scored and 14 stolen bases through 158 contests as the Rangers' main leadoff hitter.