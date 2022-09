Semien went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Guardians. He also drew a walk.

Semien jumped on a curveball left over the plate by Cal Quantrill in the third inning and crushed it over the wall in center field to put the Rangers on the board. The second baseman drew a walk in his next at-bat and later added a single to give him his 10th multi-hit game this month. He also has four home runs in September to go along with 10 doubles, 14 RBI and 15 runs scored.