Semien went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 4-0 win over the Royals.

Semien reached on an error by third baseman Hunter Dozier to start the game and came around to score on a three-run homer by Josh Jung. The second baseman extended the Rangers' lead to 4-0 with a solo shot in the third, marking his third long ball of the season. During Semien's current four-game hitting streak, he has totaled three extra-base knocks, six RBI and six runs.