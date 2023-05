Semien went 1-for-4 with one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Thursday's 4-0 victory over the Athletics.

Semien launched a sixth-inning slider 421 feet for his seventh homer of the season. The Rangers' second baseman is tied for fifth in MLB with 31 RBI on the season despite hitting in the leadoff spot. Semien is rolling in May with a slash line of .364/.475/.545.