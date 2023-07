Semien went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 5-3 win against the Rays.

Semien entered the All-Star break with a .544 OPS in his last nine games, but he's come out hot to start the second half, going 7-for-16 with two homers, four walks, three RBI and seven runs through five contests. The 32-year-old has a .278/.347/.453 slash line with 27 doubles, 13 long balls, nine steals, 59 RBI and an AL-leading 77 runs in 96 contests this season.