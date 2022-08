Semien went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI triple for a total of two runs scored in a 7-6 loss to the Rockies on Tuesday.

Semien has struggled to hit for average and reach base recently. He is batting .211 with a .267 OBP in August. However, Semien has shown some pop and now has six home runs this month which are good for 20 total on the season. His production is down dramatically from his career-year last season, and his 2022 slash line is .236/.295/.411.