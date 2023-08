Semien went 2-for-5 with a home run, five RBI, a stolen base and a walk in Monday's victory against the Angels.

Semien posted a terrific line, including a three-run shot in the seventh inning. The veteran infielder is heating up again; he's gone 26-for-75 (.347) with eight extra-base hits and an 11:10 BB:K over his last 19 games. For the season, Semien is now slashing .283/.354/.470 with 11 steals, 19 home runs and 77 RBI through 119 games.