Semien went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double and a sacrifice fly in an 8-3 win over the Royals on Tuesday. He also came in to score three times.

Semien had an excellent night at the plate and came just a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. His home run in the third inning off Jonathan Heasley gave him number eight on the season and his four-RBI night moved him to 32 on the year. Semien got off to a miserable start in his new Texas home this season, but he has put together a solid month of June, with six home runs, a .270 average and six stolen bases. The proven veteran hitter appears to be finding a groove and could make a solid impact moving forward in line with his performances of years past.