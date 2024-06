Semien went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a 2-1 loss to the Tigers on Monday.

Semien opened the scoring with a leadoff homer off Tarik Skubal and added a single and a walk in the third and fifth innings. The homer was Semien's first since May 17, and he has now reached base in 10 of his 14 June plate appearances. On the season, Semien is slashing .263/.322/.445 with 10 homers, 35 RBI, and 43 runs scored in 270 plate appearances.