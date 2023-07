Semien went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 13-5 win over the Astros.

Semien posted his third straight multi-hit effort, and he's swatted four homers since the All-Star break. Wednesday also saw him log multiple RBI for the first time since June 14. The second baseman is at a .280/.346/.457 slash line with 15 homers, 63 RBI, 83 runs scored and nine stolen bases through 103 contests.