Semien went 2-for-4 with one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Monday's win over Oakland.

After going hitless in his previous nine at bats, Semien returned to form with a two-hit effort Monday, including a solo home run in the third inning. The home run is his 18th on the season, and keeps him on track for his first career 20/20 season. The veteran second baseman is now slashing .238/.296/.406 over 114 games this season.