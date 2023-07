Semien went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and three total runs scored in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Guardians.

Semien set the table well as a leadoff batter, and Nathaniel Lowe twice brought him home on RBI singles. While Semien is hitting just .200 (9-for-45) in July, he's added a 9:5 BB:K across those 12 contests. The second baseman is up to 12 homers, 58 RBI, 75 runs scored, nine stolen bases and a .272/.342/.443 slash line through 94 games this season.