Semien went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in a 6-2 loss to the Mariners on Sunday.

After not hitting his first home run of the year until May 28, Semien is looking much more like his usual self. The veteran right-handed bat now has five home runs in July to give him 13 on the season. He also easily stole second off Chris Flexen in the bottom of the first for his 17th stolen base of the year. The number marks a new career-high. If Semien can continue to play the way he has in June and July, then he should be in line for another high-powered second half to complement his new propensity for steals.