Semien went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.
Semien got the scoring started Wednesday with a solo shot off Johan Oviedo to lead off the first inning. The homer extended Semien's hit streak to 13 games. He's gone 20-for-61 over the course of the streak while slashing .337/.406/.551 with three homers and 17 RBI in 21 games since the start of May. Overall, Semien is batting .299 with eight home runs, 40 RBI, seven stolen bases and an .871 OPS through 229 plate appearances this season.