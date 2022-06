Semien went 7-for-8 with a walk, three solo home runs, an additional run scored and two stolen bases across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader split against the Guardians.

The veteran infielder had a rough start to his Texas tenure, but Semien is quickly making up for lost time. Over his last 12 games, he's slashing .353/.421/.725 with six homers, six steals, 12 RBI and 16 runs.