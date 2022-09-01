Semien went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Houston.

Semien's steal was his 20th and placed him in the 20-20 club (20 home runs, 20 steals) for the first time of his career. He joins outfielder Adolis Garcia as the second Rangers this year to achieve that feat. Semien topped his previous career high in steals (15 in 2021) earlier this season, which is due in part to the Rangers' philosophy of aggressiveness on the base paths, a benefit he talked about with Kennedi Landry of MLB.com in June.