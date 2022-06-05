Semien went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Semien stole third in the fourth inning before coming around to score on an Adolis Garcia homer. The steal was Semien's fifth in his last 11 games and his eighth of the season in nine attempts. The infielder has a .191/.253/.275 slash line with two home runs, 18 RBI, 24 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple through 51 contests, though he's also hit safely in eight of his last 11 games as he begins to turn things around at the plate.