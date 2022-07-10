Semien went 2-for-4 with a triple, a homer, four RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's victory over the Twins.

Semien was productive Saturday, launching a three-run shot in the fourth inning and an RBI triple in the eighth. He has 10 hits in eight July games, including three home runs, giving him a .294/.333/.618 slash line. The second baseman has looked much better in June and July after struggling in April and May. Semien's season batting average sits at .238 to go along with 11 home runs and 14 steals.