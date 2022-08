Semien went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Twins.

Semien delivered the winning run -- himself -- with a solo shot in the fourth, then knocked in individuals runs in the seventh and ninth innings. He's been fighting it at the plate recently and entered Sunday, batting .121 (4-for-33) over the previous eight contests. The home run was his 19th.