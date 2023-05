Semien went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Mariners.

His third-inning solo shot off Luis Castillo got the Rangers on the board, and his sixth-inning RBI single proves to be the game-winning hit. Semien has had a fantastic start to his second campaign with Texas, slashing .290/.377/.476 with six homers, five steals, 30 runs and 30 RBI through 36 games.