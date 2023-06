Semien went 4-for-6 with two doubles, a home run, three RBI and three additional runs scored in Saturday's 16-6 win over Seattle.

Semien's torrid bat continued Saturday, as the leadoff hitter extended his hit streak to 22 games. He's batting .330 (32-for-97) with eight doubles, two triples, four homers, 19 RBI and 24 runs scored during that stretch. Semien has put himself in the middle of early MVP consideration. He's tied for the lead in fWAR (3.0) and tied for second in bWAR (3.3).