Rangers' Marcus Semien: Logs three hits in loss
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Semien went 3-for-5 in Monday's 12-0 loss to Atlanta.
Semien had three of the Rangers' 10 singles and extended his current hit streak to six games (9-for-25, .360). The second baseman is batting a career-high .297 through 41 games.
