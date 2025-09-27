Rangers' Marcus Semien: Moves to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rangers transferred Semien (foot) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Semien has already been ruled out for the 2025 season due to a fractured third metatarsal and a Lisfranc sprain in his left foot. His move to the 60-day IL will simply act as a way to clear space on the 40-man roster for Dom Hamel, who was claimed off waivers from the Orioles on Saturday.
