The Rangers transferred Semien (foot) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Semien has already been ruled out for the 2025 season due to a fractured third metatarsal and a Lisfranc sprain in his left foot. His move to the 60-day IL will simply act as a way to clear space on the 40-man roster for Dom Hamel, who was claimed off waivers from the Orioles on Saturday.