Semien batted sixth and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay.
Semien spent nine games batting eighth or ninth, before he was moved up a few spots Tuesday. He earned the better slot by slashing .346/.419/.500 with four walks, a home run, four RBI, three steals and nine runs scored while banished to the lowest spots in the order.
