Rangers' Marcus Semien: Not in Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Semien isn't starting Thursday's game against the Royals.
Semien will get a breather after he went 0-for-16 with five strikeouts over the last four games. Andy Ibanez will start at the keystone while Eli White takes over in left field.
