Semien went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Semien reached on an error, stole second scored on a Corey Seager double in the sixth inning. Four of Semien's seven steals this season have come in his last 10 games. He's added a paltry .190/.253/.275 slash line with two home runs, 18 RBI, 23 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple in 221 plate appearances this season. The infielder had batted second in each of the last two games, but with Josh Smith (shoulder) exiting Friday's game early, Semien could be an option to return to the leadoff spot Saturday.