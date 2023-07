Semien went 3-for-4 with a walk, stolen base and an RBI in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Astros.

Semien notched his eighth steal and first since taking two bags May 13, a span of 43 games without a stolen base or an attempt. He's well off last season's pace when Semien posted 25 steals in 161 games. The second baseman also recorded a sixth multi-hit game in the last eight and is batting .429 (15-for-35) during that stretch.