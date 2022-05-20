Semien went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Astros.
The stolen base was Semien's third of the season and first in 28 contests. The second baseman and leadoff batter had his fourth hit in the last two games, but he's still batting just .175 with eight RBI through 36 games. For the optimists, Semien is batting .200 during the month of May, up from a .157 April.
