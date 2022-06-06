Semien went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Semien hit a solo shot in the third inning and was also on base with a single when Mitch Garver went yard in the eighth. This was Semien's first multi-hit game since May 27, though he's only been held without a hit twice in his last 10 contests. He's up to a .196/.257/.292 slash line with three homers -- all in that 10-game span -- 19 RBI, 26 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 230 plate appearances.