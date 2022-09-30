Semien went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Thursday's 10-9 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.

Semien accounted for two of the Rangers' five homers in the game, and he was one of three players across both teams to leave the yard twice. The infielder hit a two-run blast in the third inning, a solo shot in the seventh and a sacrifice fly in the 11th to account for his four RBI. He's up to 26 homers, 82 RBI, 99 runs scored, 24 stolen bases and a .255/.311/.444 slash line through 154 contests. Semien has hit safely in five straight games, going 7-for-20 (.350) with three homers in that span.