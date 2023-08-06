Semien went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Marlins.

Semien has homered three times during his seven-game hitting streak, a span in which he's gone 10-for-27 (.370) The second baseman also notched his first steal since July 3, giving him 10 thefts on the year. For the season, he's slashing a strong .281/.350/.469 with 18 homers, 71 RBI, 92 runs scored, 29 doubles and two triples over 112 contests as the Rangers' main leadoff hitter.