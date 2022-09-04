Semien went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Red Sox.
The Rangers were held in check through seven innings, before Semien's two-run blast in the eighth brought life to the team. Nathaniel Lowe homered two batters later, and Texas loaded the bases in the ninth but couldn't finish the comeback. The homer extended a hitting streak to seven games (11-for-29, .379), and Semien has posted a .345/.383/.618 line with eight extra-base hits, nine RBI and 14 runs over the last two weeks.