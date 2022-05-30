Semien went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, an RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Athletics.

Semien contributed an RBI single in the fifth inning to stretch the Rangers' lead to 4-0. They fell behind, but 31-year-old helped them tie the game again with some heads-up baserunning in the ninth. He stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch, though the A's ultimately walked it off in the bottom of the ninth. Semien has showed some life at the plate lately, going 16-for-56 (.286) in 14 games since May 15. Despite the uptick, he's still sporting a mediocre .196/.258/.268 slash line with one home run, 17 RBi, 19 runs scored and six steals through 45 contests.