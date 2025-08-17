Semien (wrist) will start at second base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

After being hit in the right wrist by a pitch in Friday's 6-5 loss, Semien was able to finish out the contest but was withheld from the lineup for Saturday's 14-2 loss while he contended with swelling and soreness in the wrist. The day off appears to have provided sufficient time for Semien to heal up from the injury, as he'll take back his usual spot at the keystone in the series finale while Ezequiel Duran retreats to the bench.