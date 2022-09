Semien went 1-for-3 with two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Guardians.

The veteran made the most of a single and a walk as he came around to score both times. He now has 18 runs scored in 23 September contests, during which he is batting .337 (32-for-95). On the season, Semien is slashing .254/.312/.438 with 78 RBI and 96 runs scored, which is tied for fifth in the majors.