Texas placed Semien on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to a left foot contusion.

Semien has been out of the lineup since Thursday, when he fouled a ball off his left foot during a game against the Royals. Though the veteran infielder is slated to meet with a foot doctor Sunday, the Rangers decided not to wait until the results of that meeting to place him on the IL. The transaction made room on the 26-man active roster for outfielder Adolis Garcia (ankle), who was reinstated from the IL. Semien's everyday role at second base could be assumed by a combination of Ezequiel Duran, Josh Smith and/or Cody Freeman, the latter of whom will start at the position Saturday versus Cleveland.