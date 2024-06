Semien went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Friday's 6-2 win over the Royals.

Semien provided the big hit of the game with a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning to give Texas a lead it would not relinquish. The double snapped a hitless run of 17 at-bats. Semien, the Rangers' leadoff hitter, leads the team with 43 RBI through 74 games.