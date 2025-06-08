Semien went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 5-0 victory over the Nationals.

After going 0-for-4 in the series opener against the Nationals, Semien bounced back Saturday to stay hot at the plate. He struggled mightily in May, slashing just .207/.302/.272 with two extra-base hits and eight RBI, but the second baseman is off to a scorching start in June, hitting .421/.522/.895 with five extra-base hits and five RBI through six games. For a Rangers team that has underwhelmed in 2025, a resurgence from the 34-year-old could be a key factor in helping them work their way back into contention.