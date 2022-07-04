Semien went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a 4-1 loss to the Mets on Sunday.

Semien hasn't come anywhere close to reproducing his eye-popping numbers from last season when he set an MLB record for the most home runs by a second baseman with 45. However, he appears to be trying to make things happen on the basepaths as a way to compensate for his lackluster performance at the plate, and has shown a propensity to run more than ever in 2022. Semien now has 13 stolen bases in 15 attempts, and he is well on pace to break his record 20 stolen base attempts from 2018.