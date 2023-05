Semien went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 15-2 win over the Yankees.

Semien went hitless in a game which the Rangers piled on 15 runs on 11 hits and four home runs but did notch his fourth steal of the season after walking in the second inning. Semien still leads the team with 30 hits on the year and leads all of baseball with 25 runs scored. He's now slashing .268/.346/.455 with five homers, 23 RBI and a 14:22 BB:K over 127 plate appearances.