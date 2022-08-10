Semien went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Astros.
Semien took Jose Urquidy deep on the fourth pitch of the game to give the Rangers an early lead. It was his 16th homer of the season and third in the last 10 games.
