Semien went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, one RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 8-5 win over Oakland.
Semien singled and scored in both the first and eighth innings before driving in a run and stealing second base in the ninth. It's been a slow start to his career in Texas but it seems like he could be breaking out of his funk. Semien has gone 12-for-37 (.324) with four steals over his last nine games, raising his season slash line to .193/.246/.251 through 43 games.
